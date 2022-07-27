Manchester United continue the pursuit for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly considering his options amid interest from the Premier League.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Serbian international has been lined up as an alternative target to Frenkie de Jong

He has been linked alongside the Dutch international throughout the transfer window and could be about to make his next steps.

According to Sport Witness, Milinkovic-Savic is said to be living in an uncertain summer at Lazio after plenty of interest from other clubs.

Man United are continuing to look at the midfielder as their pursuit of De Jong continues to stall.

Newcastle and Arsenal are also looking at the player with both clubs in contact with his agents.

However, no offer has been made by those clubs with the midfielder not seeing the destinations as attractive enough.

The outlet reports that Man United can ‘guarantee the money’ that would make Lazio ‘capitulate’.

Erik ten Hag is looking to refresh his midfield after poor contributions resulted in a Europa League spot in the Premier League last season.

Lazio remain open to a sale with the situation expected to drag out until the closing days of the transfer window.

Another report from the same outlet states that United are ‘charging again’ for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the De Jong dilemma.

Through Sport Witness, Calciomercato claims the club are now ‘turning their attention’ to the midfielder following interest in April and May.

This comes after De Jong made it clear he does not want to move to Manchester.

Despite the fact that there are no offers on the table as of today, the outlet concludes by mentioning that ‘manoeuvres behind the scenes’ are ongoing amid a potential transfer in the future.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic isn’t pushing for a move away from Italy but United will need to stay on high alert as other clubs register interest.

