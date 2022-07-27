Manchester United join the race for AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile



Manchester United have joined the race with Premier League club Chelsea for AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

The Red Devils have already made moves to improve their defence with the addition of Tyrell Malacia and the pending arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

It comes after a terrible defensive season last time around resulting in a sixth-place finish and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

According to L’Equipe, through Sport Witness, the left-footed centre-back has been linked with a move away from the French league with Man United and Chelsea looking at him.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last season with Monaco clinching third place and entering the Champions League qualifiers.

United are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Badiashile with Chelsea a ‘long time contender’ for the centre back.

The Red Devils will surely have to sell a couple of centre backs before a new signing can be made in that position.

Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will both reportedly leave the club this summer in a bid for more first team opportunities.

For now, any other incoming defender seems incredibly unlikely with the main focus still being on improving the midfield.

Monaco will not make an exit easy with a potential fee being no less than €50m.

The outlet continues by mentioning Spanish side Sevilla, who are also interested in the defender with Jules Kounde expected to leave in the upcoming days.

They have already held a meeting with the Ligue 1 side about the possibility of replacing the outgoing centre back with Badiashile.

However, this hasn’t convinced Monaco to decrease the asking price with a potential departure looking unlikely at this stage of the transfer window.

United will need to hurry up in selling defenders if they want to secure the signing of the centre back but they could wait until next summer with two defenders already joining the club this transfer window.







