Manchester United v Wrexham: Christian Eriksen scores his first goal in behind closed doors friendly



Christian Eriksen has hit the ground running at Manchester United.

In the ongoing behind-closed-doors friendly against Wrexham, the Danish midfielder scored United’s only goal so far as the two sides remain locked on a 1-1 scoreline.

Rob Ryans (Wrexham AFC Podcast) tweeted:

“Eriksen, Martinez and Varane were involved in that first half and the Danish midfielder has scored United’s goal Decent run-out for the two sides”

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be watching the match from the sidelines.

Lisandro Martinez, too made his first appearance in a Red shirt, as United continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Eriksen will provide good depth in midfield, and is another player that is technically sound.

Erik ten Hag’s style of play demands players to have good fundamentals and he has all the attributes o thrive under the Dutchman.

The 30 year old was unveiled yesterday as a Red Devil and gave an inspiring interview stating why he chose to join United.

He revealed how Ten Hag played a big part in his decision and that he is here to ‘play football.’

United are yet looking to improve the midfield and are said to be waiting on Frenkie de Jong to make his final decision.

The club are also looking for attacking options, with Ajax’s Antony one of Ten Hag’s main targets.