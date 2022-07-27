Match report: Kidderminster Harriers 0-1 Manchester United XI



Manchester United’s u21s continued their season preparations last night away to Kidderminster Harriers, where they got valuable experience against seasoned pros.

United looked to get on the front foot early on with Charlie McNeill testing the keeper from close range but Tom Palmer was down quick to make the save.

Kidderminster responded with a teasing cross but it was just out of reach of the striker and Zak Brown’s follow up attempt was sent wide.

In the 19th minute Mateo Mejia’s dribbling opened the space for a shot but his low drilled effort was saved.

It was a back and forth encounter as Kidderminster went up the other end and tested Dermot Mee but could not beat the 19 year old.

Just before the half, United came within inches of breaking the deadlock when Shola Shoretire struck the inside of the post.

The second half saw Kidderminster look to catch United sleeping as they burst through in the opening seconds before Yusifu Ceesay rifled a shot into the side netting.

But it would be United who would open the scoring through Mejia in the 67th minute, converting from Charlie McNeill’s cross. A relief for the Spanish forward to get his name on the scoresheet upon his return from almost two years out with injuries.

Mejia almost doubled his tally minutes later but the keeper’s fingertips just about turned the ball onto the woodwork from his effort.

It was becoming all United by the end with further attempts from McNeill and Omari Forson that were both sent narrowly wide.

The final whistle went at 0-1 to give United a hard fought victory. United’s young side will be back on the pitch against senior opposition on Saturday when they visit Altrincham.

United: Mee, Wellens, Hardley, Fredricson, Pye, Galbraith, Collyer, Shoretire, Forson, Mejia, McNeill

Subs: Wooster, Jurado, Hansen, Mainoo, Moorhouse

