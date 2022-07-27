Stats show Antony to be a ‘Top 1%’ winger



Antony has been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer.

And with Ajax reportedly considering lowering their demands for the Brazilian, there is every chance that an agreement can be struck.

That would be a huge relief for Erik ten Hag as he looks to bolster his attacking options with his former player.

The stats also suggest that Antony is the winger that United are crying out for, with Statsman Dave earlier tweeting “One of the best left footed attackers on the [planet]” in reference to him.

In support of that argument, the analyst provided a list of metrics for which Antony is ranked in the top 1% of winger in Europe.

Heavily involved in build up play and attacking transitions, Antony boast an impressive 47 touches in the final third per 90 minutes.

He is an ideal target for passers from deep (read: Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire), receiving 12 progressive passes per game last season.

A direct attacking threat, Antony is not shy of a shot, with 4.08 per game making him a player defences just cannot ignore.

And when he’s not threatening the goal directly, his 1.57 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes make him a creative lynchpin for his teammates.

Antony at Ajax ranked in the Top 1% of Wingers in Europe for (per 90): Touches in the final third (47)

Progressive Passes Received (12)

Shots (4.08)

Shots on target (1.57)

Goal-Creating Actions (1.57)

Assists (0.78) One of the best left footed attackers on the 🌍. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vSlKynL7xl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 22, 2022

Ten Hag has stressed the importance of having “multiple weapons” in offence.

The stats would suggest that Antony would be an ideal player to help Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho out, as they are currently United’s only two senior wide attackers as the club prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion next Sunday.

While a deal is unlikely to be struck by then, a gruelling season that will see the Red Devils play ten games in October could prompt decisive action before the window closes.







