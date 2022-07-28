Arsenal preparing swap deal for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are preparing a player swap deal to bring Leicester’s Youri Tielemans to The Emirates.

The Mirror report Arsenal could be close to sealing a deal, which would see goalkeeper Bernd Leno going in the opposite direction.

Leno will be key to the deal with current Leicester stopper Kasper Schmeichel close to a surprise move to French club, Nice.

Tielemans has just one year left his deal at the King Power and is open to the idea of leaving the Foxes, to further his career.

United have reported interest in the Belgian but have yet to make an official approach.

Arsenal have always looked favorites to sign the midfielder and it’s looking more and more likely North London will be his next destination.

United are still chasing the signing of Frenkie de Jong, who remains Erik ten Hag’s priority summer target.

Tielemans would offer a good option for United, should the club switch their attention from De Jong.

The 25 year old is Premier League proven and has played a starring role in games against United in the past.

Ten Hag identified the middle of the park as the position in most need of surgery this summer and has added Christian Eriksen to his ranks, with the view to getting at least one more body in.

With other options moving elsewhere, the failure to land De Jong could result in a disastrous window for United, who have thrown all their eggs into this risky basket,

The club face a nervous end to the window and with the season kicking off a week next Saturday, Erik ten Hag and the fans will be wishing for clarity on in-comings sooner, rather than later.







