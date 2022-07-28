Manchester United officially reveal kit numbers for Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen



Manchester United have revealed kit numbers for new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen ahead of the new season.

The pair represent the latest arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams, after Tyrell Malacia, with the club confirming the signing of the duo earlier this week.

Martinez and Eriksen have taken shirts vacated by Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, who have signed for Nottingham Forest and Italian giants Juventus, respectively, as free agents.

Martinez, who is the latest big-money addition at the club, having made a £46.5 million ($56m) transfer, is set to take the number six jersey, with his Danish counterpart occupying Lingard’s number fourteen.

The former Ajax defender wore the no.21 at the Dutch club under Ten Hag and is now set to take on a different albeit more prominent number.

The number has formerly been worn by Jaap Stam, who also came from the Eredivisie and is considered a legend of the club by many, someone Martinez will surely look to emulate in his time at United.

This is however not the first time the Argentine will be sporting the number six.

He wore it in Argentina with Defensa y Justicia, along with the no.24.

Meanwhile, the club has announced that Eriksen will wear the number 14 shirt.

According to a report by the Mirror, Eriksen’s first choice jersey was the number 8, previously worn by Juan Mata, another player who has left the club. The jersey was however handed to Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes.

The playmaker who has the number 8 tattooed on his arm, ditched the number 18 in favour of his more preferred number.

Eriksen wore the no.8 at Ajax and wears the no.10 for the Denmark national team. The 30-year-old is perhaps more remembered among Premier League fans for his no.23 shirt during his spell at North London club Tottenham.

The no.23 presently belongs to Luke Shaw.

The United faithful could soon be treated to a game with their new signings donning their new kit numbers, should they make their unofficial bow in front of supporters over the weekend, with games lined up against Spanish opposition Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.







