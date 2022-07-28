Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko sinks Liverpool

With Cristiano Ronaldo still wanting to leave Manchester United, Erik ten Hag knows the importance of adding attacking reinforcements to the squad.

Currently, only Anthony Martial is adept at playing as the lone striker and his injury record is not the most inspiring. Ten Hag will be aware of the need to keep options at hand.

His preferred target has been Ajax winger Antony but the Eredivisie champions have so far played hardball over the price, even going on to increase the asking price to €100 million.

The Brazilian is not the only player being monitored by United with RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko also of interest. The 19-year-old is the next hot prospect off the Salzburg production line.

Benjamin Šeško makes it 1-0 vs Liverpool Won’t do anything for his links to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/v63zE6jHy5 — Anonymous (@JustThatYT) July 27, 2022

He has been compared with Erling Haaland, formerly of Salzburg, and the young star does not shy away from such comparisons and instead embraces them.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” the towering Slovenian was quoted as saying.

“They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My team-mates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.” Source: Goal

The Austrian club are aware of the interest their striker is generating and they have set a steep asking price of £55 million for the six-foot-four striker.

Sesko impresses vs Liverpool

And Wednesday’s display against Liverpool will drive up the price even more as the Slovenia international notched the winner and impressed viewers with some outrageous skills.

At the Red Bull Arena, Sesko showed why United and Newcastle are vying for his signature. In the 30th minute he received the ball and breezed past Ibrahima Konate before laying it off to Noah Okafor and continuing his run.

If Man Utd fans hadn’t heard of Benjamin Sesko last week, they definitely have now. A goal and this against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/NVUikuA2Y9 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 27, 2022

His teammate slid in a first-time pass and Sesko finished with aplomb past a helpless Adrian.

And that was not his only noteworthy contribution. On the stroke of half-time, the teenager pulled off an audacious skill move to leave fans and even Liverpool commentators in awe.

He brought down a high ball with a deft touch and with two Liverpool players including James Milner rushing in to close him down, he evaded both markers with an incredible Zidane-esque turn and left Milner on his backside.

His contributions did not go unnoticed on social media with plenty asking United to snap him up as soon as possible. And the club’s Austrian giants’ social media team also piped in saying, “Update: We now want 1 billion, Bruno and Fred the Red for Sesko.”

Jokes aside, Sesko has certainly enhanced his reputation with the display and United would do well if they showed pro-activeness and buying a future star and building him up slowly in a season fraught with challenges.







