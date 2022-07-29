Benjamin Sesko: Manchester United are in direct talks for RB Salzburg striker



Manchester United are interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have held direct talks with the player’s agent.

He claimed: “Interest is concrete. United had direct contact with the player’s agent and he is currently being pursued by the club.”

“RB Salzburg was approached by many clubs and they’re only willing to sell next summer(2023).”

Man Utd view the Slovenian as a future star and could make a big offer for the youngster.

United are yet to resolve the Cristiano Ronaldo issue after talks with the 37 year old reached an impasse.

Ronaldo has made his desire to leave clear, but the club’s public stance is that he is not for sale.

Erik ten Hag would want clarity over the situation as soon as possible so he can plan next season with or without Ronaldo.

Sesko is one of the best young strikers across Europe and has the potential to be a superstar.

His goal in the pre-season friendly against Liverpool highlighted some key fundamentals of his game- namely his first touch, movement and finishing.

Ten Hag could turn him into an absolute goalscoring machine, especially with the creativity around him.

United must take a punt on the 19 year old, who has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.