Cristiano Ronaldo announces he will play for Man United vs Rayo Vallecano



Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will play for Manchester United against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

United’s travelling squad for tomorrow’s friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo did not include the striker, who has not trained for United since signalling his desire to leave the club in June.

However, responding to a tweet which announced that he would neither take part in that game, nor in Sunday’s friendly at Old Trafford, Ronaldo tweeted:

“On Sunday the king will play (“Domingo o rei joga“).

It is hard to know how fans, the club and Erik ten Hag will take to this pronouncement.

Ronaldo is losing popularity in Manchester having spent several weeks desperately trying to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

However, he has found the task more difficult than he expected, having been turned away by all the clubs who could conceivably afford his wages (Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich).

In addition, United have so far insisted he is not for sale.

Ronaldo has reportedly held several meetings with United and his agent Jorge Mendes this week to try to find a solution that will allow him to leave.

However, there has been no breakthrough.

With the majority of the first team playing the first match against Atletico, the 37 year old’s preseason debut against Rayo casts doubt over the likelihood that he will be in Ten Hag’s plans for the starting line up for the Premier League season opener against Brighton a week on Sunday.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Simeone and Atletico. It’s personal. Everyone’s buzzing. Get ready for the game with the United Matchday Mag.