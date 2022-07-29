Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at lies by the media



Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the media on what he labelled as ‘lies’ told about him.

United’s number seven came out on social media, via his official Instagram account, in reply to a post. Ronaldo set the record straight, lambasting the media, accusing them of fabricating stories in an effort to get viewers’ attention.

The Portuguese’s post read, “Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press makes no money.”

“You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going that one day you get some news right.”

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner’s sentiments were in reply to a fan account post, in which a report outlining the player’s efforts to engineer a move away from Old Trafford was referenced.

The report by James Robson, “Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Ronaldo is adamant about leaving the club – but left negotiations less than positive he’d get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened and United insists Ronaldo is not for sale.”

It is in response to this that Ronaldo came out, casting fresh doubt on the reliability and validity of Robson’s report.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Instagram was in response to this post: pic.twitter.com/qV21EVa9Ui — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 29, 2022

The highest official goalscorer in the history of men’s football has been making headlines after he requested United bosses to consider a permanent sale for him should a suitable offer arrive.

The 37-year-old has been linked with a bevy of clubs around Europe, most of which have firmly rejected his advances with public stances.

In recent days, Spanish club Atletico Madrid has emerged as Ronaldo’s preferred destination, although fans have so far resisted the former Real Madrid man.

Los Colchoneros’ club president has also publicly downplayed any potential move for Ronaldo, saying such an operation would be impossible to conduct.

It remains unclear whether Ronaldo’s retaliation against the media discredits the whole Robson report or specific elements of it. Only time will tell!







