Cristiano Ronaldo takes a cheeky dig at Atletico Madrid fans on social media



Manchester United and Portugal national team striker Cristiano Ronaldo took a cheeky social media dig at Atletico Madrid fans on social media, via his official Instagram handle.

The former Real Madrid player took to Instagram to laugh off a banner unveiled by the Los Colchoneros fans in protest of any potential move for the 37-year-old that would take him to the Metropolitano Stadium.

In a friendly match played by Diego Simeone’s side ahead of the game against the Red Devils tomorrow, Atletico Madrid supporters rolled out a banner that read, “CR7 NOT WELCOME.”

The banner follows a statement put out recently by fans of the Spanish giants who in their passionate letter, rejected any prospect of signing Ronaldo, even warning the club hierarchy against considering such a switch.

The statement labelled Ronaldo a ‘player in steep decline’ and one who would never gain the recognition and admiration of the club’s supporters.

The banner by fans in yesterday’s friendly came as just the latest form of opposition by Atletico Madrid fans against Ronaldo.

In what appears to be a response, the United star replied under a fan account that posted a picture of the banner, with a string of laughing emojis.

It remains unclear how fans of the Spanish outfit will perceive such a cheeky dig or whether Ronaldo’s action will affect his move to the Metropolitano.

While the club’s president Enrique Cerezo came out saying it would be practically impossible for the player to join Simeone’s team, a report by journalist Manu Sainz emerged yesterday that the president’s sentiments had not put a dent in the five-time Ballon D’Or winner’s hopes of joining them.

According to the report, “Cristiano Ronaldo assumes that at this time he has to wait for Atlético Madrid to carry out the necessary operations to make room for him.”

“Morata and Griezmann are two of the names that could leave to make room for him.”

It is an open secret that Ronaldo has had bad blood with Atletico Madrid fans in the past, courtesy of his ties to their city rivals and the numerous goals he has scored against them.







