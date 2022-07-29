Isak Hansen-Aarøen: Manchester United academy star trains with the senior sqaud



Manchester United academy star Isak Hansen-Aarøen seems to have caught the attention of Erik ten Hag.

The 17 year old is one of the up-and-coming stars of United’s academy and is reportedly training with the first team.

According to Richard Fay (Manchester Evening News), the Norwegian could make an appearance in the pre-season friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Real Vallecano.

The talented forward could return to his hometown Oslo when United face Atletico.

He was reportedly rested in the U-21 game against Kidderminster to keep him fresh for the senior training sessions.

United signed Isak in 2020, at the age of 16.

The youngster had trials with both Liverpool and Everton before joining United.

Isak is a versatile player and can operate in a number of attacking positions. His speed and agility, coupled with fantastic technical ability make him the ideal forward in Ten Hag’s system.

At such a young age, Isak is blessed with great composure.

His decision-making is tow drawer and he uses his intelligence to drift into pockets of spaces left by opposition defenders.

Isak’s technical prowess allows him to play deeper, in a midfield three. He has an excellent passing range and can dictate the tempo of a game from deep.

The only improvement he could make is on the physical side. Isak is still not physically robust to compete at the highest level.

The Norwegian is a star in the making, and United must handle his development carefully.