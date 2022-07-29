Joan Laporta: Frenkie de Jong wants to stay and we want to keep him



Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong all summer, with the 25-year-old being prioritised as Erik ten Hag’s primary target in the midfield position.

While a transfer fee and payment structure have been agreed in principle between United and the Blaugrana, there remains significant hurdles to overcome to get a deal for the midfielder over the line. An issue over the player’s deferred wages that he is owed by the Spanish giants has stalled any progress on the player’s pursuit which enters its twelfth week.

The seemingly never-ending De Jong transfer saga has taken another turn today after Barcelona president Joan Laporta came out with comments that deal another blow to United’s longstanding interest in the Dutch international.

Laporta reiterated the club’s commitment to retaining the services of the former Ajax player, hinting that De Jong would have to take yet another significant wage cut despite being owed massive wages, should he wish to continue at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“FDJ wants to stay and the club too.”

“Another thing is the talks we have because there is a new salary structure. We find a high wage bill, hence we have to talk to players.”

“We’ll do our best to keep him and I hope he will also do everything he can to stay.”

The Catalan club has come under fire for their treatment of the Netherlands international, whom they have been accused of treating with contempt and immorally as they look to get rid of him without settling the wages he is owed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, journalist Andy Mitten revealed that De Jong’s preference would still be to remain at Barcelona with the player reluctant on to join the Red Devils.

“I’ve not been given any evidence that Frenkie de Jong wants to join Manchester United.”

“Player is happy there. Barcelona wants to sell him. It’s a really unedifying and complex situation. I still think he’ll probably move.”

“I think Ten Hag must have got some hope that the deal should go through. I know that when Manchester United came to Barcelona for 2-3 meetings, United certainly left in an optimistic manner.”

Reports suggest Barcelona will not be able to register their new signings without offloading De Jong. Should United patiently lie in wait and deliver Ten Hag’s man or should they pull the plug, count their losses and move on?







