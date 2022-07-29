Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag approves new dugout change at Old Trafford



Manchester United are switching the dugouts at Old Trafford this season after a special request from Erik ten Hag.

The new manager visited the ground earlier this month where the decision was made that the away and home dugouts should be the other way round.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United have agreed with this decision and fans can expect to see the new layout in action this Sunday.

The club face Rayo Vallecano at home for the first time this pre-season, the final friendly that will take place before the opening game of the Premier League season.

Old Trafford has the dugouts raised when step access was added almost 30 years ago with United occupying the east section.

Now for the first time, they will be relocating with the home team coaches being closer to the Stretford End.

This will mean that staff will be closer to the substitutes as they step up their training before entering the field of play.

United confirmed in a new statement exactly what changes have been made and what this will mean for the new season.

A club official said “In a new lay-out agreed with Erik, the home and away dugouts have been permanently switched so that the United manager, staff and substitutes will now be sat in the seats to the west of the halfway line – the dugout previously occupied by the away team.”

Ten Hag visited the stadium in May upon taking the new managerial role at United when he was introduced to the press.

He was then given a tour of the ground by football director John Murtough.

The club statement continued by mentioning this visit on his first day as manager where he spoke about how the layout was back then.

“Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up.”

United kick off their Premier League season in front of fans at Old Trafford vs. Brighton in just over a week’s time.

Supporters of the Red Devils will be hoping Ten Hag can get the club back on track after a long trophy drought continues.







