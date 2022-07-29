Manchester United meet Fabian Ruiz’s entourage to discuss possible transfer



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have made an approach towards the player’s entourage.

United are yet to start negotiations with the Serie A side.

Fabian is into the final year of his contract and has refused to sign a new deal at Napoli.

The club fears that he wants to run his contract down before leaving for free in the summer of 2023.

The player is said to have rejected West Ham’s offer.

As per The Mirror, Napoli would demand around £26 million as a transfer fee, with Arsenal previously linked to the midfielder.

A previous report from Calcio Napoli claims that United have made phone calls to the player’s camp.

Fabian would be an interesting option in midfield for United. He is more of a playmaker than a ball-winner.

He has a great passing range, and can spray wonderful passes from deep. Technically sound, Fabian is press-resistant and an excellent dribbler.

In Ten Hag’s system he would facilitate build-up from deep.

If United do not manage to get the De Jong deal over the line, then Fabian would represent a smart alternative.

The 26 year old wont cost a lot, so United could look at potentially bringing two midfielders this summer.

The deal is still in its initial stages, with a long of negotiation yet to be done. But with the player looking to move, this would not be a difficult transfer to complete.