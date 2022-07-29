Manchester United place increased bid for Antony

Manchester United have so far signed three players in the transfer market under the instructions from new manager Erik ten Hag. However, the Dutch manager is aware that the English giants still need to fill massive gaps in the squad — namely in midfield and up front.

From the very beginning, the Dutchman has prioritized the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Antony from Ajax. Ten Hag knows them well from his time as Ajax manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to leave in search of Champions League football and United need to add attacking reinforcements. While Antony would not necessarily be a direct replacement, Ten Hag prefers a fluid formation which the Brazilian’s addition would help with.

A move for Antony is being ruled out at this stage due to Ajax placing a €100million asking price on his head. [@lauriewhitwell] #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) July 28, 2022

As previously reported, United were ready to offer around €70 million euros while the Dutch giants had increased their asking price from €80 million to €100 million.

The Eredivisie champions can afford to turn down such an offer as they are in a strong financial position having already sold the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Sébastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolás Tagliafico and Dominik Kotarski.

Now Goal have confirmed that United have already improved their offer from the €60 million that they offered in their first bid. However, Ajax are sticking to their asking price as of now.

Antony saga to continue

Antony himself is reportedly not too happy with Ajax’s valuation of the player and he thinks this might hamper his chances of moving to the Premier League this season.

And the Brazil edition of the publication have added that the Amsterdam club’s stance means the impasse might not see a resolution till the end of the transfer window. The Brazil winger’s contract with Ajax runs till 2025.

This update comes from Antony’s former club Sao Paulo are entitled to receive 20 per cent of the sale amount as well as and additional 2.7 per cent due to being the club that trained the Brazil international.

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has put out contrasting statements so far regarding the right-winger. While the new coach could not guarantee that he will remain a part of the champions but still he would like to avoid further departures.

Ajax have already signed Francisco Conceicao who is considered to be Antony’s successor which shows that the Dutch outfit are preparing for life without him.

Ten Hag knows the squad is thin in certain areas and in a season where United have so many games including Thursday night Europa League fixtures and the World Cup, attacking reinforcements are a must and Antony fits the bill perfectly.







