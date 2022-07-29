Manchester United ready to bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

When Erik ten Hag took over as Manchester United manager, he had earmarked midfield as a position in desperate need of improvement.

United have also brought in free agent Christian Eriksen but they still need someone who can operate from deep. And Ten Hag had identified Frenkie de Jong as the ideal candidate.

However, due to Barcelona refusing to pay his deferred wages, De Jong has so far refused to entertain the idea of moving to England.

The saga has spanned over 10 weeks and with the Premier League season edging ever closer, United are trying to keep alternative options ready.

Manchester United 'are preparing a £42m offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic' as Erik ten Hag looks for a plan B to Frenkie de Jong https://t.co/Kqs8vKlm7J — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 28, 2022

And Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as Plan B for the Dutch manager. The Red Devils are prepared to test Lazio’s resolve with an offer of £42million.

However, that offer might not be enough to tempt the Serie A side to sell their best player for two consecutive seasons.

SMS Old Trafford bound?

According to the Daily Mail, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is expected to hold out for a price closer to £59m for Milinkovic-Savic.

Italian publication Messagero have reported that the player’s agent is expected to present a satisfactory offer to the club by August, something they will be forced to accept.

Fans will not be happy if the sale goes through and Lotito is aware of fan discontentment and he is likely to drive the price up to match the asking price in a bid to keep them happy.

Milinkovic-Savic’s departure will further hamper the Serie A side who have seen rivals Roma strengthen by signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

Lazio are expected to target Napoli’s Piotr Zieliński as replacement for the Serbia international. The Serbian had contributed 11 goals and 11 assists last season.

United have so far added Lisandro Martinez, Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia however, fans will be disappointed if a midfielder does not arrive considering the club’s protracted dealings with Barca for De Jong.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Simeone and Atletico. It’s personal. Everyone’s buzzing. Get ready for the game with the United Matchday Mag.