Manchester United ‘ready to make official offer’ for Benjamin Sesko



Manchester United are preparing to launch an official bid for Benjamin Sesko.

That is according to Rudi Galetti, who earlier tweeted:

“Manchester United are ready to make an official offer to #Salzburg for Benjamin #Sesko.”

The sports editor and television opinionist believes that United have accelerated their plans to recruit a striker.

This comes in the face of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ongoing bid to push for a move to a Champions League club.

“The striker could move during this transfer market session, although the club would prefer to keep him for another season,” he added about Sesko.

🚨🔥 #ManchesterUnited are ready to make an official offer to #Salzburg for Benjamin #Sesko. 📌 The 🇸🇮 striker could move during this transfer market session, although the 🇦🇹 club would prefer to keep him for another season. 🐓⚽ #MUFC #Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/RUbWCSZrP7 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 29, 2022

While RB Salzburg are hoping to have Sesko lead the line for them this season following the departure of Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund, reports indicate that a bid in the region of £55m would be too good to turn down.

That would represent a huge gamble on the Slovenian, who turned 19 just two months ago.

But facing the prospect of going into the new season with Anthony Martial as the club’s only recognised centre forward, United appear to be acting quickly to steal a march on other potential bidders.

Sesko has already scored two competitive goals for Salzburg this season and put on an impressive performance in a friendly against Liverpool, in which he also scored.

A quick 6’4” striker, the youngster possesses qualities that have seen him likened to Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland, while his technical ability makes him very easy on the eye, particularly when dropping deep.

John Murtough met with agent Elvis Basanovic regarding Sesko’s availability last Wednesday.

🗞 John Murtough met Benjamin Sesko's agent last week. Murtough rendezvoused with Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, last Wednesday to gauge the possibility of a transfer. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 29, 2022

It would appear the Red Devils were enthused by those talks, as they look to snap up Sesko before a breakout season sees his price skyrocket.

The People’s Person earlier took a look at just how costly passing on Sesko could end up.







