Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has attracted offers from AC Milan and Roma



Roma and AC Milan have both made official approaches to Manchester United for Eric Bailly.

Throughout the summer transfer window, it has been widely reported that alongside Axel Tuaznebe, the centre back will be leaving the club.

Both players have been on the fringes of the squad with the Englishman going on two unsuccessful loans last season.

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, the need to move on some of the players is as important as ever otherwise Erik ten Hag will have a huge problem on his hands.

Yesterday we reported that Roma were in for Bailly but now, according to The Daily Mail, Bailly has also attracted an approach from their rivals, AC Milan, who continue to look for defensive options.

The Serie A clubs will now get ready to battle it out with each other as they try and secure the services of the 28-year-old, who will be eager to play regularly.

The Ivorian international has told Man United he would love to fight for his place after huge interest from Napoli.

He has made 113 total appearances for the club after joining the club in 2016.

Bailly never kicked on after a couple of horrible injuries leaving him without a run of games for a couple of months.

However, with the £46million arrival of Martinez, the club are looking to offload quite a few defenders.

Transfers into the club could still happen as we enter the final month of the transfer window with United short on options up top.

The priority will be to sell the fringe players after the departure of Andreas Pereira to Fulham earlier on in the market.

United are also still working hard on the Frenkie de Jong deal who has been the primary target since Ten Hag’s arrival.







