Manchester United’s travelling squad vs Atletico Madrid confirmed



Manchester United fly out to Oslo today ahead of their grudge match against Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

The travelling squad has been confirmed, as Erik ten Hag prepares his team for the club’s curtain raiser against Brighton and Hove Albion next week.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have flown out in spite of earlier suggestions that the pair would remain at Old Trafford for the Rayo Vallecano game on Sunday.

They are joined by fellow new-boy Tyrell Malacia, with Luke Shaw staying in Manchester.

Alex Telles does travel, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been left behind, with Ethan Laird preferred to provide competition to starting right back Diogo Dalot.

Also left out – perhaps surprisingly – was Raphael Varane, whose fitness issues from last term have continued through preseason.

That leaves Martinez with only Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as prospective central-defensive partners at the back.

Scott McTominay is available for selection again having missed the Aston Villa game with a knock, although he will likely have to battle Fred for a starting spot with Eriksen sure to start.

Donny van de Beek also travels, with James Garner the other midfielder flying out as he looks to force his way into Ten Hag’s plans.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are set to continue as the attacking unit, with no room for wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo in the travelling squad.

Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri will provide competition for the wide spots.

Goalkeepers David de Gea, Tom Heaton and Matěj Kovář make up the rest of the squad.

🚨 OFFICIAL: #mufc travelling squad to Oslo for Atletico Madrid tie: De Gea, Heaton, Kovar;

Dalot, Laird, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Martinez, Telles;

Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred, Garner, McTominay, Pellistri, van de Beek;

Elanga, Martial, Rashford, Sancho #mujournal — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 29, 2022

This game is the final warm-up for United’s season-opener against Brighton, so the absences of Varane, Shaw, Eric Bailly, Wan-Bissaka and Ronaldo may tell us a lot about who Ten Hag sees as his most trustworthy players.

Full travelling squad: De Gea, Heaton, Kovar; Dalot, Laird, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Martinez, Telles; Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred, Garner, McTominay, Pellistri, van de Beek; Elanga, Martial, Rashford, Sancho







