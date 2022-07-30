Confirmed XI for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid



The Manchester United team set to face Atletico Madrid has been announced.

David de Gea starts in goal against his former club and will be hoping to keep a clean sheet against a side who will test his physicality.

Lisandro Martinez could make his debut in the second half but Victor Lindelof starts alongside captain Harry Maguire, with Raphael seemingly fourth choice at United.

Waiting to make his first start is Christian Eriksen, who could have featured alongside Bruno Fernandes with Fred at the base of midfield.

However Scott McTominay is preferred in this fixture, as Ten Hag looks to provide a solid base against the Spanish side.

Jadon Sancho‘s unexpected absence due to illness means that the Red Devils’ right flank will see Anthony Elanga play in front of Diogo Dalot.

🗞 Our line-up to face Atletico Madrid is in! 👊 👀 Including two new faces on the bench…#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022

In The United Matchday Magazine, Red Billy argues that Dalot is finally set to realise his potential and he will be hoping to bolster that claim whether a good performance, having struggled against Renan Lodi when the two sides last met.

Luke Shaw remained in Manchester, meaning new-boy Tyrell Malacia starts at left back.

Ahead of him, Marcus Rashford will be keen to add to his two preseason goals.

The revitalised Anthony Martial starts up front, with the Frenchman looking to continue his fine form as the season-opener against Brighton and Hove Albion looms.

With Eriksen not in the picture, a 4-2-3-1 similar to the one United fielded against Liverpool is likely.

United will be hoping for another fine result against sturdy opposition today.

Atletico Madrid knocked the Red Devils out of the Champions League last season, and the players will be itching for revenge.







