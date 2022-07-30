Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Erik ten Hag pleased with performance despite result

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his team’s performances despite the ‘unacceptable’ result.

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon as they failed to break down Atletico Madrid’s defence.

United were guilty of missing plenty of chances and should have scored at least twice.

The absence of Jadon Sancho seemed to have disrupted the attack, once again highlighting his importance to this team.

The game was not short of drama, as there were plenty of flying tackles committed, one of which led to Fred being sent off.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated: “The team’s performance was really good.”

“The score is not good. We created a lot of chances, to score at least one goal, but we didn’t score.”

“I’m not satisfied on this point and I said it to the team, it is not acceptable.”

When asked about Atletico’s aggressiveness, the Dutchman said: “I like competitiveness, but with respect, ,I don’t want to have injuries as well.”

“That’s why you have to keep respect for each other, and I’ve seen some tackles that were over the limit.”

United square off against Rayo Vallecano tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag hinted at his possible starting team: “Tomorrow we will have a different starting eleven. But there are players that came on who can start tomorrow.”