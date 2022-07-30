Manchester United bring Sir Alex Ferguson back into the fold



Manchester United Chief Executive Richard Arnold is looking to the past to move forward and has brought Sir Alex Ferguson back into the fold at the club, asking the legendary manager for advice.

The legendary manager is part of a ‘think tank’ created by director of football, John Murtough, to give advice on how to bring success back to the club.

This ‘think tank’ also includes former captain Bryan Robson, Murtough himself and ex CEO David Gill and will be giving Arnold advice on all aspects of the club, including the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the training complex at Carrington.

Sir Alex is spotted at most United games and still occupies a place on the board, although it is more of a symbolic gesture rather than a position with any power to influence decisions.

‘Captain Marvel’ Bryan Robson has been a ‘Global Ambassador’ for United since 2011 and is one of the greatest players to have donned a Manchester United shirt.

David Gill is still heavily involved in football, sitting on the UEFA Executive Committee and was CEO of the Red Devils during the club’s most successful period.

Suffice to say that Arnold is pulling in a wealth of experience for this think tank, who are thought to be scheduling regular meetings.

Richard Arnold has been at United since 2008, however has only stepped in his current role as CEO in February of this year.

This move to bring in as much experience as possible to lean upon appears to be a good move and one which will allow Arnold to bounce ideas off people who have been in and around the club during long periods of success.

Previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was known to lean on Sir Alex during his tenure in the hot seat and no doubt Sir Alex is relishing the chance to have more of an input into the club where he spent so long.

This is a crucial season for United coming off the back of their worst season for decades, with new manager Erik ten Hag brought in by Arnold in order to steady the ship and bring success back.

United fans will be hoping that having these legendary figures back in and around the club will help to bring the good times back.

