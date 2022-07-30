Manchester United want three more signings



Manchester United could make four more signings before the window is out, to add to their three so far.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, Erik ten Hag is still “two priority targets short” as his competitive debut against Brighton and Hove Albion edges closer.

Priority among priorities remains Frenkie de Jong, whose battle to recoup the €17m owed in deferred wages is set to come to a head as pressure builds on Barcelona to balance their books before their La Liga registration deadline.

That would strengthen the midfield, which has already seen Christian Eriksen added to the mix.

United have also shored up their defence by bringing in Eredivisie pair Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag has spoken of his desire to add to the squad in offense and that would most certainly be the second priority position left to target.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are the only senior wide options in the squad and while Anthony Elanga has come into the squad well, there is little here in terms of depth.

With all three being right-footed, a left-footer would be preferable, although the market appears to be drying up for that particular profile of player.

Antony has been the mooted target, but with Ajax having already lost Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sebastien Haller and Nassair Mazraoui this summer, they are unwilling to part with the Brazilian for anything other than a show-stopping fee.

According to the Laurie Whitwell:

“A move for Antony is being ruled out at this stage due to Ajax placing a €100 million asking price on his head.”

Meanwhile the Ronaldo situation rumbles on, and should he manage to will a Champions League club willing to sign him into existence, Ten Hag will be needing a striker as well.

Benjamin Sesko’s agent has met with John Murtough over a possible move, with United reportedly set to launch an official bid in the coming days.

While the 19-year-old would by no means be a ready-made Ronaldo replacement, he could grow into a starring role while offering a different option to a rejuvenated Anthony Martial.

The issue in this instance is that RB Salzburg have already sold Karim Adeyemi in this window and as such would be looking for a fee of around £55m to part with the centre forward ready to step into his role.

In the case of either priority target or the Ronaldo replacement, it is to be hoped that the club have a Plan B as the clock ticks on.

Luckhurst also adds that with Dean Henderson out on loan, “United are expected to recruit a back-up goalkeeper”, bringing the total of targetted transfers to four.







