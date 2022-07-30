Player ratings: Man United 0-1 Atletico Madrid – sucker punch ends unbeaten pre-season run



Manchester United lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid today in a pre-season friendly in Olso, Norway. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – A couple of errors in the first half.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Another decent performance from a player in hot form. Brilliant skill move in the first half but faded in the second. Could have done better on the goal, but had no support around him.

Harry Maguire 6 – Caught in possession in the first half and was rescued by Fred. Booted out into touch too often. Did make a couple of good blocks and a good recovery in the second. Missed a massive change on 75.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Mixed bag. Recovered brilliantly in first half from a mistake when the ball ricocheted off his own head. Got caught out a couple of times in the second.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – A very promising run-out from the new signing. There were a few misunderstandings, but that is to be expected. Great ball forward in the 2nd minute to Fernandes after staying cool under pressure.

Scott McTominay 5 – “Collar up” McSauce was combative but there was little productivity from a football point of view. Did make a good headed clearance in the first half.

Fred/strong> 6 – Superb from the Brazilian in the first half. Has always been a hard worker, but his tackling has improved and his runs and link-up play has been exceptional in pre-season. Looked tired in the second half and was justifiably sent off.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Set up Rashford early on and created some good chances.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Got roughed up and didn’t contribute much in the first half. Nice dummy/layoff for Martial early in the second.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Looked strong and determined but didn’t produce much. Lame shot in the first half.

Anthony Martial 5.5 – Could not really get in the game.

Substitutes

Christian Eriksen 7 – Superb ball in the 71st minute. Made an instant impact.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Quiet.

Facundo Pellistri 6 – Did OK.

James Garner 6 – Did not have time to make an impact.