“Talks are ongoing” over potential Alex Telles transfer from Manchester United



Alex Telles has found himself as third choice left back at Manchester United and looks to be on his way out before the window closes.

FC Porto could be interested in bringing the Brazilian back to Estádio do Dragão, following an underwhelming couple of years in Manchester.

Reporter Ekrem Konur, recently tweeted:

“FC Porto want to sign 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles on loan with an option to buy.”

With Telles slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are likely to listen to offers, with Konur previously suggesting that multiple European clubs were in the picture.

“Manchester United will listen to the future offers for 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who has attracted from clubs in Portugal, Spain and Italy.”

According to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, “talks are ongoing” with French and Spanish clubs over a transfer, meaning that Telles could have some offers to choose from.

Whether those clubs would also be looking for a loan deal is unclear, although United are unlikely to recoup the £13.8m they spent on the Brazilian back in 2020.

Alex Telles has featured in every match of United’s preseason so far, but he has notably not played a single minute at left back.

Instead he has been used as a left-sided centre back on three occasions – presumably to help prepare the team for left-footed Lisandro Martinez’s arrival – and was briefly used in midfield against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag’s use of Telles has looked a lot like an attempt to keep him fit and in the shop window without really having a plan for him this season, at least as far as a set position goes.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw versus Tyrell Malacia is set to become a real battle for first choice in the left back spot, with both players impressing on tour.







