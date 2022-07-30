Tyrell Malacia shows why he should start the season ahead of Luke Shaw



Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Oslo at the Ullevaal Stadion.

In what was new manager Erik ten Hag’s first defeat as United boss, United failed to break down a defensively stubborn Atletico Madrid side that scored late into the game to take home a smash and grab victory.

United looked good, however, despite the loss and there are many positives to take home as the season kicks off in a week.

United finished the game with 56% possession and 13 shots, 4 of which were on target, compared to the Los Colchoneros’ 44% possession, 7 shots on target, with 2 being on target including the all-important Joao Felix goal.

There was little to differentiate the two teams with regard to their passing. The Red Devils completed 481 passes, with an impressive 86% accuracy.

Diego Simeone’s side on the other hand completed 377 passes, with a slightly lower 78% possession.

One of the standout performers in United’s narrow defeat was left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The new United signing came in for Luke Shaw who failed to make the team after an illness. Malacia certainly took his chance, with the Dutch international locking down the left flank. The 22-year-old impressed both offensively, combining well with Marcus Rashford, and defensively, rarely getting done over on his side.

In the first half, Malacia had 41 touches of the ball, making 14 passes into the final third, 10 of which he successfully completed. An attacking asset!

The former Feyenoord defender also won possession three times in the first 45 minutes and created one chance.

Malacia, who completed the full 90 minutes in what can only be described as a colossal defensive performance, won 100% of his tackles and defensive duels. The player finished the game with a 90% accuracy from his 51/57 passes completed, showing his ability on the ball.

He won possession seven times during his time on the pitch and also had a shot.

Tyrell Malacia’s game by numbers vs. Atletico Madrid: 100% tackles won

90% pass accuracy

51/57 passes completed

7 possessions won

1 chances created

1 shot First choice LB? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/l221eOSQ6l — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 30, 2022

If Malacia’s performance against Simeone’s men was anything to go by, Ten Hag may have a dilemma on his hands with regard to who starts the season in the left-back position. His numbers speak for themselves and there is a case to be made for him to become the first choice left-back ahead of Luke Shaw.

