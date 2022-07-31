Academy duo set for possible involvement against Rayo Vallecano



Manchester United are rounding off their pre-season preparations today with a final fixture against Rayo Vallecano.

Coming just the day after a match in Oslo against Atletico Madrid, it is expected that Erik ten Hag will utilise a heavily rotated side.

This represents the chance for more academy players to get a possible chance under the new manager and the two most likely seem to be Charlie McNeill and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

The pair were both absent from the u21s friendly at Altrincham yesterday, leading to speculation that they could be involved with the first team today.

Combined with both being spotted training with the senior side in the past week, their involvement looks probable.

An appearance today for either would mark their senior debuts.

McNeill, a clinical striker, will be looking to impress given United’s lack of depth in the forward position.

The 18 year old had a strong season last year at u18s level and played a key part in winning the FA Youth Cup.

Having 24 goal involvements in 32 appearances, the youngster likes to run the channels and play direct but did struggle with physicality at times when stepping up to the u23s.

Hansen-Aaroen, another member of the FA Youth Cup winning side, will be facing a tougher test in stepping up as he battles for the stacked attacking midfield spot, although he can also drop deeper into midfield.

A silky midfielder, often compared to Luka Modric, Hansen-Aaroen is immensely skilled technically and likes to play a pass and move style of game.

Having already made his professional debut at only 15 for his hometown Tromso IL, he will also be desperate to have another taste of senior football.

