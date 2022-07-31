Alejandro Garnacho’s perfomance warrants first-team role consideration – a dive into the numbers



Manchester United finalized their 2022/2023 season preparations in a 1-1 draw with Spanish opposition Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat yesterday at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Oslo by securing a much-needed confidence-boosting win against Rayo Vallecano as the new campaign edges closer.

However, the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw, with goals from Amad Diallo and Los Franjirrojos’ Alvaro Garcia.

Ten Hag’s team, which consisted of a mixture of youngsters and highly-experienced professionals including disgruntled striker Cristiano Ronaldo and new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, finished the game with 56% possession to Vallecano’s 44%.

The Red Devils recorded 17 shots, 3 of which were on target.

The Spanish side in comparison attempted 5 fewer shots in total compared to the home team, 4 of which were on target.

United completed 493 passes, with a pass accuracy of 86%. Vallecano completed 383 passes, with a 79% success rate.

United’s youngsters impressed again in the team’s Old Trafford pre-season outing, but none more so than Alejandro Garnacho.

The 18-year-old winger was undoubtedly United’s best player, with his display not only being applauded by supporters but also by the manager who gave him a nod of approval when he was substituted.

The young Argentine attempted 11 passes into the final third, 7 of which were successful.

Garancho was also defensively solid, winning the ball an impressive 7 times, showing his all-roundedness. He also won 3/5 of his tackles.

An exciting prospect and quickly becoming a fan favorite, Garnacho also created 2 chances and had a similar number of shots to his name.

Garnacho’s game by numbers vs. Rayo: 7/11 final third passes completed

7 possessions won

6 touches in the opp. box

3/5 tackles won

2 chances created

2 shots Such an exciting talent. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9vckRK6jDG — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 31, 2022

With United extremely light up front and in the attacking positions, it may be that Ten Hag will find a prominent place in his squad for the 18-year-old. If his numbers against Vallecano are anything to go by, he could play a big part in United’s campaign. He is certainly carving a name for himself.

