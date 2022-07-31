Benjamin Pavard: Manchester United offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich defender



Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to German outlet Sport1, Pavard’s future at Bayern is uncertain.

The presence of Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Matthijs de Ligt cast a shadow of doubt over Pavard’s role at the club.

Manager Julen Nagelsmann prefers to play a three-centre back formation, and the Frenchman is not guaranteed to start.

When he 26 year old was asked about his future, he candidly replied: “I don’t know, honestly!”

It is to be seen whether Bayern agree to sell their star man, or decide to use him as a right back.

Nagelsmann himself has admitted that he would like Pavard to stay at the club.

The report claims that Pavard has been offered to United and Chelsea.

The signing of Lisandro Martinez should mean the end of defensive reinforcements this summer, but the Frenchman is a player too good to turn down.

At the proposed price of €35 million, United would be foolish not to take a punt at the 2018 World Cup winner.

Pavard is extremely versatile and can operate at right back or at centre back.

Raphael Varane has shown to be injury prone, so his international compatriot could offer good depth in defence.