Benni McCarthy joins Manchester United as first-team coach



Benni McCarthy is set to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United.

The former striker is a lifelong Manchester United fan and will be overjoyed to join the new manager’s set up.

McCarthy left his post as manager of Amazulu in March, where he won the South African Premier League Coach of the Year award in the club’s 2020/21 campaign.

He also led the side to their first ever CAF Champions League last term.

United supporters will remember him for his two goals at Old Trafford whilst playing for FC Porto in 2004.

Those goals helped Jose Mourinho’s side to a win over the Red Devils in their Champions League tie.

The new coach once said “I was heartbroken to score twice. My dream was to score once at Old Trafford, not to knock United out of the Champions League” (source: The Athletic).

His mood did not go down well with his manager at the time.

“I got hammered after the game by Jose Mourinho because I wasn’t very happy. He told me that if I didn’t cheer up then I’d never play in his team again.”

He must have forced a smile, as he ended the campaign as Porto’s top scorer on their way to a Primeira Liga and Champions League double.

His decorated playing career also saw him play for Ajax, Celta Vigo, and Blackburn Rovers.

According to the club, McCarthy “will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.”

Part of his remit will surely include helping Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford improve upon last season’s numbers.

