Cristiano Ronaldo and Lisandro Martinez start for Man United vs Rayo Vallecano



Manchester United see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the starting lineup for today’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

As Erik ten Hag indicated, there are 11 changes to the starting lineup for yesterday’s game against Atletico Madrid.

Tom Heaton comes in for David de Gea in goal, with Martinez partnering Raphael Varane in central defence.

Ethan Laird is preferred over Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, which unless there is an injury must mean that the England U21 international’s time at the club must be almost up.

Alex Telles plays at left back, which suggests Luke Shaw is still ill.

A midfield trio of James Garner, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen will be very interesting to observe. It will be Eriksen’s first start for his new club.

18-year-old prodigy Alejandro Garnacho will get his first minutes of pre-season on the left wing, with Ten Hag’s countryman Tahith Chong getting a chance to impress on the right.

This must mean that like Shaw, Jadon Sancho, who missed yesterday’s game, is still unwell.

Ronaldo takes his place at centre forward for the first time this summer, having been excused from the trip to Thailand and Australia on compassionate grounds.

As reported here earlier, the match could also see two other debuts from the bench, with both Charlie McNeill and Isak Hansen-Aaroen called up from the Under 21s.

Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Will Fish, Charlie Wellens, Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, Hannibal, Amad and Shola Shoretire make up the rest of the bench.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4pm.