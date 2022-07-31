Manchester United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Erik ten Hag reflects on promising display and pre-season as a whole

Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s display after drawing 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in their last pre-season friendly.

The Old Trafford crowd was roaring to see a glimpse of their new manager.

However, the headlines were stolen by Cristiano Ronaldo who returned to action after missing the entirety of the pre-season.

Ten Hag fielded a young side, as most of the senior team played in yesterday’s match against Atletico Madrid.

In the post-match interview, the Dutchman stated:

“Overall, I’m satisfied. We had a good pre-season.”

“We made progress. I know we can still improve a lot and we have to improve. That’s a process that will continue throughout the season.”

Alejandro Garnacho was one of the stars for United today.

His speed and directness were a nuisance for the opposition defence, and he looked bright right from the very start.

The Argentine is one of United’s prospects from the academy and has impressed many fans with his performances last season.

Ten Hag spoke about Garnacho:

“We want to give a chance to young players who deserve it. He played very well today. His performance was really good.”

United kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Brighton at Old Trafford on the 7th of August.

The club are still said to be looking at players in the transfer market, with Frenkie de Jong being the priority since the start.

Ten Hag will also want clarity over Ronaldo’s future at the club so he can start to decide whether to buy another forward.