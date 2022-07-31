Manchester United line up Fabian Ruiz move with Real Madrid looming



Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Fabian Ruiz’s entourage regarding the player’s possible transfer.

According to CalcioNapoli24, the Red Devils have “made an attempt with Fabian’s entourage.”

West Ham United have also been linked with the player, although no such attempt is reported to have been made by the East London club.

The Spanish playmaker is out of contract next summer and could be available for a knock-down price, although transfermarkt.com places his value at €55.00m.

That would certainly appeal to United should their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong fall through, as a deal could potential be wrapped up relatively quickly should the club make a move.

Napoli are yet to receive any official offers, but the Spanish playmaker is expected to be in demand.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Real Madrid could enter the fray as well.

He yesterday tweeted:

“Real Madrid are interested in signing Fabián Ruiz as free agent in summer 2023. Of course, deal depends on what happens with Napoli in August.”

“Ancelotti remains big fan of Fabián as he signed him at Napoli.

“Spanish, talented – Real will be exploring this idea.”

With De Jong still at loggerheads with FC Barcelona regarding compensation for his wage deferral agreement, United will be hoping that the situation will resolve itself one way or the other before too long.

The more time spent waiting, the fewer potential alternatives are likely to remain.

