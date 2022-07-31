Manchester United Lionesses win the Euros

Manchester United’s Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Mary Earps have won the 2022 Women’s Euros with the England women – Lionesses, with all three being instrumental throughout the tournament.

England had an early chance as Kirby made a lovely run and crossed it to Ellen White who headed it straight at the German keeper.

Up the other end, Earps had to organise her defence well for Germany’s first corner and they immediately cut out the threat.

There was chaos at the back during a German corner as Leah Williamson hooked it off the line and Earps, who had already had a save, to make managed to pounce on top of it as it pin-balled between German and England bodies.

A Germany corner and Earps was there to pluck it from the sky but took a knock in the process.

In the second half Earps was called into action early on, saving Germany’s first shot on target.

In the 55th minute, Wiegman brought on her super subs, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, could they make an impact for England once again?

Of course they could! Ella Toone opened the scoring and Wembley erupted, Prince William rose to his feet, beaming and applauding!

It was a wonderful ball from Keira Walsh who spotted Ella Toone’s perfectly timed run through two defenders. She controlled the ball well and chipped it over the advancing keeper.

She almost played Russo in moments later too but it didn’t quite come off for the Lionesses.

Earps still had work to do as Germany tried to fight back. A fantastic strike was tipped onto the bar and she recovered well to scoop up the rebound.

However, she couldn’t keep out Germany’s equaliser which was fired in with power.

Extra time ensued, England’s legs were tired but every member of the teams was working hard to get a result.

Toone was heavily involved throughout playing Chloe Kelly in, who just couldn’t get her shot away.

You could tell it was a Germany vs England final as both teams put in some hard tackles and bounced back up with cross words.

Chloe Kelly tried to bolster the crowd as England won a corner. It did the job as the crowd roared and after a scrappy clearance from Germany, it was Kelly, another substitute, who poked it past the keeper.

Now, England had to hold on for ten minutes. They won a corner but it was Mary Earps once again who rose to claim it.

Alessia Russo almost made it three as she found herself through on goal but her powerful strike was brilliantly saved by Germany’s keeper.

England had to switch to game management mode as they tried to run the clock down for seven minutes.

They brilliantly held onto the ball until the last thirty seconds but it was too late for Germany.

Wembley erupted, the Lionesses’ jaws dropped as they realised just what they had done… changed women’s sport in this country forever and won the Euros.