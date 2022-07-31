Match report: Atrincham 2-1 Manchester United XI

Manchester United’s u21s rounded out their pre-season preparations with another test against senior opposition in local side Altrincham.

The first chance of the match fell to Altrincham when Marc Jurado cut out the cross but his header could only find Altrincham’s Toby Mullarkey, whose attempt flashed wide.

After a shaky start, United began to find their feet with some slick passing and possession retention but could not find the final gaps to test former United academy keeper Ollie Byrne.

Altrincham responded with a flurry of shots but Dermot Mee was up to the test with some strong saves.

Kobbie Mainoo looked to create the match opener in the 14th minute with a skilful run through the middle but Byrne was out quick to cut off the angles and save the midfielder’s attempt.

A back and forth affair, both sides came close in the latter stages of the first half. United first came close when Mainoo slipped through Omari Forson, whose shot was parried into the path of Mateo Mejia, but the Spaniard couldn’t redirect his shot onto target.

Mee was then called into action to stop Lewis Baines’ towering header at the back post from a corner.

But the biggest chance of the half came in injury time as Mejia sprinted in behind the backline and was through in on goal with only the keeper to beat but Byrne was out tall again to make a big save to keep it level at the break.

After the break, Mejia was put clear again but the jitters from the previous miss seemed to get the better of him as he went for a cross instead of shooting despite having no support in the box.

United would break the deadlock on the hour mark though, with Forson following up a clearance with a 25 yard strike that was deflected into the top corner.

Things started to heat up when Altrincham’s Ryan Colclough was incensed at not being awarded a free kick and responded by lashing out with a reckless swipe at Jurado.

Altrincham were gaining momentum in the dying stages of the match with substitute Marcus Dinganga in particular causing all sorts of danger, starting with a shot off the crossbar in the 75th minute.

Mee couldn’t keep them out forever though and Dinganga poked the ball past him shortly after the draw the match level.

It was Dinganga again in the 87th minute as broke through with some quick passing before striking past Mee to give Altrincham the win.

United: Mee, Wellens (Pye 63), Fredricson (Aljofree 78), Hardley (Bennett 78), Jurado, Collyer (Gore 63), Galbraith, Forson (Ennis 63), Mainoo, Mather, Mejia

Unused Subs: Wooster