Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano – Alejandro Garnacho steals the show



Manchester United drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford today in the final pre-season friendly. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Tom Heaton 7.5 – Brilliant save in the opening seconds, great concentration from the off. Very safe pair of hands. Made good save but couldn’t prevent the goal in the second.

Ethan Laird 5.5 – Caught out in that break from kick off, improved as the game went on but then was caught napping for the Rayo goal.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Looked comfortable and confident.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Impressive debut. The partnership with Varane looks as if they have played together for years.

Alex Telles 5 – Poor on the goal and didn’t get up to join the attacks enough.

James Garner 7.5 – A good audition from Garner. He protected his defence very well and distributed the ball efficiently. Could be a very useful squad member this season. Arguably an upgrade on McTominay on this form.

Christian Eriksen 7 – A couple of visionary passes. Looked really bright.

Donny van de Beek/strong> 7 – Good performance from Donny, the best for a while. Still not setting the world on fire. but at least now he’s got a box of matches. Shot from free kick was, well, not good.

Tahith Chong 3 – Really disappointing from Chong. Poor decision making and wasteful finishing. With one year left on his contract, United might be wise to try to get a couple of million for him now rather than send him out on loan again.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – What was that strange passing thing he did with Garner?

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Brilliant from the youngster. What talent and what confidence. Could be United’s secret weapon this season.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo 7.5 – Played very well and took his goal well.

Hannibal 6 – Did OK, no fireworks.

Eric Bailly 6 – Did OK.

Zidane Iqbal 7 – Looked lively and confident. Sublime skills.

Shola Shoretire 6 – Did OK.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen 6 – Did not have time to make an impact, although did nearly score with his first touch.