Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano – Alejandro Garnacho steals the show

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford today in the final pre-season friendly. Here are our player ratings for the game:
(A score of 6 is around average.)
Tom Heaton 7.5 – Brilliant save in the opening seconds, great concentration from the off. Very safe pair of hands. Made good save but couldn’t prevent the goal in the second.
Ethan Laird 5.5 – Caught out in that break from kick off, improved as the game went on but then was caught napping for the Rayo goal.
Raphael Varane 7.5 – Looked comfortable and confident.
Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Impressive debut. The partnership with Varane looks as if they have played together for years.
Alex Telles 5 – Poor on the goal and didn’t get up to join the attacks enough.
James Garner 7.5 – A good audition from Garner. He protected his defence very well and distributed the ball efficiently. Could be a very useful squad member this season. Arguably an upgrade on McTominay on this form.
Christian Eriksen 7 – A couple of visionary passes. Looked really bright.
Donny van de Beek/strong> 7 – Good performance from Donny, the best for a while. Still not setting the world on fire. but at least now he’s got a box of matches. Shot from free kick was, well, not good.
Tahith Chong 3 – Really disappointing from Chong. Poor decision making and wasteful finishing. With one year left on his contract, United might be wise to try to get a couple of million for him now rather than send him out on loan again.
Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – What was that strange passing thing he did with Garner?
Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Brilliant from the youngster. What talent and what confidence. Could be United’s secret weapon this season.
Substitutes
Amad Diallo 7.5 – Played very well and took his goal well.
Hannibal 6 – Did OK, no fireworks.
Eric Bailly 6 – Did OK.
Zidane Iqbal 7 – Looked lively and confident. Sublime skills.
Shola Shoretire 6 – Did OK.
Isak Hansen-Aaroen 6 – Did not have time to make an impact, although did nearly score with his first touch.