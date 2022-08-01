

Manchester United are ready to move on from Antony.

The news comes from Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, with the journalist earlier tweeting:

“A move for Antony “completely off the agenda” for Manchester United.”

Ajax have already lost four first team players this summer including United new-boy Lisandro Martinez, who completed his £55m transfer last week.

Unwilling to lose more key players, the Eredivisie Champions are reported to have slapped a £68m price tag on the Brazilian earlier in the window.

Some reports have even claimed that, as Ajax’s time to find a ready-made replacement dwindles, they have upped that price to an eye-watering £84m.

That fee would certainly be over the market value and, as Sheth says, a deal is impossible unless the “Ajax asking price came down significantly.”

The Dutch club are usually happy to sell their players on, but they almost always do so on their own terms.

The Red Devils would likely stand a far greater chance of getting the trickster for a more reasonable fee next summer.

However with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford the only senior options United have in the wide forward roles, they may be forced to consider other targets.

Benjamin Sesko is under consideration for the striker position, although he would not be a solution to the aforementioned problem.

A move for Antony “completely off the agenda” for Manchester United – UNLESS Ajax asking price came down significantly. United interested in Benjamin Sesko – among others – but RB Salzburg reluctant to sell & valuation very high. #Antony #Sesko #MUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 1, 2022

In his case, RB Salzburg are also unwilling to sell, with his “valuation very high.”

For Manchester United to bolster their forward line they will need to either pay over the odds or find alternatives, both up front and on the wing.

