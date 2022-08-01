Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United could be settled in days



Benjamin Sesko will decide his future in the coming days following interest from Manchester United.

The report comes from Spanish publication AS, who also claim that many of Europe’s biggest clubs are also in the picture.

Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with an interest.

Luis Campos is reportedly a fan of the striker, which has brought Paris Saint-Germain to the table as well.

However United’s main competitor for the Slovenian is said to be Chelsea, who have accelerated their interest “in the last few hours,” as they seek to reinforce their frontline.

RB Salzburg find themselves in a very strong position this summer, having already sold Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund for £27m.

Without a need for cash and with no release clause in Sesko’s contract, the Austrian Bundesliga Champions hold all of the cards.

Sesko is set to lead the line for them this season and while they have a number of other young forwards on the books, they are not yet seen as ready to step up in the same manner as the 6’4” striker.

It is because of this that Salzburg have reportedly placed a £55m price tag on the starlet, who has already scored twice for them in competitive fixtures this season.

With a litany of suitors not wanting to miss out on the ‘new Erling Haaland,’ a bidding war could be imminent.

Manchester United look to be by far the most in need of a striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for a move to a Champions League club.

That would leave Anthony Martial as the club’s only recognised centre forward.

With Sesko a different profile of player to the attackers already at United, he could be a fine addition for Erik ten Hag, who has expressed his desire to add “multiple weapons” to his attack.

