Carl Anka on Amad Diallo’s future at Manchester United



Amad Diallo has the ability to make it at United but must improve his physicality.

That is the assessment of Athletic journalist Carl Anka, who earlier tweeted a video of the Ivorian winning a challenge high up the pitch before using his pace and agility to run at the Rayo Vallecano centre back.

“He’s still only 20 and the attacking talent is there,” said Anka.

Having signed from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £40m, Amad has yet to showcase his talent at the top level, although followers of United’s U23’s will no doubt have been impressed by his performances there.

The winger’s ability to keep the ball in tight areas is a hallmark of his game and one that has certainly impressed the Manchester United correspondent, who added:

“Amad is one of the best dribblers at United, and his ability to receive the ball with his back to goal and then turn is impressive for his age.”

That ability to play with his back to goal is especially unusual for a player of his size and is among the reasons Erik ten Hag has opted to use him as a centre forward throughout preseason – the other reason being that he has had no one else beyond Anthony Martial, of course.

Anka makes note of his size, but also believes that further education is required regarding Amad’s understanding of attacking space:

“A loan deal where he can figure out how to keep attacking space would help.”

The trouble here is that the Red Devils have been fairly hit-and-miss in finding good loan moves for developing players.

Amad himself has just returned from a stint at Ibrox, in which he quickly found himself benched and rarely called upon.

Facundo Pellistri also had a dismal time at Deportivo Alavez, prompting his agent to rule out a return to Spain.

While James Garner and Brandon Williams secured adequate gametime, it is notable that those two remained closer to home, with both having had a chance in United’s first team before loan deals were decided upon.

The value of meaningful Premier League minutes in persuading managers to trust United’s loan stars cannot be understated, nor can the value of finding the right club to develop them.

And in the case of either winger, international loans to league whipping boys or midseason moves to title challengers need to be more carefully looked at going forward.

