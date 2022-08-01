Lazio aim to start bidding war over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have finished all their pre-season engagements and Erik ten Hag now has a fairly clear idea about what his new side is all about.

While there have been improvements in the way the team have pressed and moved the ball about, the squad still lacks quality especially in the centre of the park.

One of the biggest weaknesses in the United squad is the lack of a midfield playmaker. They have lost the steel of Nemanja Matic and the guile of Paul Pogba and currently have Fred and Scott McTominay as the most viable midfield partnership.

The former Ajax coach has tried out academy graduates like Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal and James Garner, but that might not be enough especially in a season United are expected to challenge on all four fronts while bidding to make the top 4.

Lazio are ‘hoping for a bidding war’ to break out between Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.(Il Mattino) a deal can be done for €55-60m. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) July 30, 2022

Fred has done well in the role of an orchestrator but the Dutchman still wants an upgrade and Frenkie de Jong has remained the club’s primary target since the start of the transfer window.

But with complications surrounding De Jong’s move not abating and with less than a week remaining before the Premier League starts, United have reportedly moved their attention to Lazio’s Player of the Season for the last two years running, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

United running out of time

Reports of a £42 million bid emerged a few days back and now amid interest from Arsenal, Lazio are seeking to start a bidding war among the interested parties so that they receive close to €55-60 million.

Italian publication Il Mattino have claimed that following Pogba’s injury, Juventus are weighing up a bid for the Serbia international. And this suits Lazio to a T.

The player has two years remaining on his contract with the Rome-based outfit and this might be the last chance for them to receive a substantial amount for the Serb.

And with so many clubs keen on securing the signature of the 27-year-old, Le Aquile will aim to drive up the price of their star player and that would help pacify fans over losing him.

Milinkovic-Savic netted 11 times and also had 11 assists to his name in 37 Serie A games last season. His powerful physique and technique are perfectly suited to the English game.

Whatever ends up happening, it is clear that United need more quality in central midfield. And whether it be De Jong or Milinkovic-Savic, the Red Devils need to act fast as most of their rivals have conducted their business well in advance and United have once again been left in the lurch.