Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the loan agreement for Ethan Laird



Manchester United and Watford are in discussions over the loan of right-back Ethan Laird.

The youngster, who had his first taste of Championship football last season with Swansea City and Bournemouth is looking to make his next steps for the new season.

His experience before January was excellent as he reunited with a manager he’d worked with previously in Russell Martin.

However, moving to promotion-hunting Bournemouth proved to be challenging as he came to the club injured and then failed to impress Scott Parker.

It was fully expected he’d make the step up to the Premier League with the same club but after a disastrous spell it looks like his progress has been reset.

Now it will be a good time to impress at Watford, who have ambitions of promotion after their relegation from the top division last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United and the London-based club are prepared to reach an agreement for Ethan Laird.

He said in a tweet “Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. “

“Deal to be finalised this week.”

“Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play – Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal.”

This could come as concerning news as Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks like he is not being considered as Erik ten Hag looks to potentially move him on.

Diogo Dalot will be the only recognized right-back with first team experience if Erik ten Hag allows both players to leave.

United could be in for another right-back but the priority still remains to be the midfield as a potential deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong hasn’t fully collapsed yet.

