Sevilla are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Manchester United’s Alex Telles



Manchester United left-back Alex Telles could be leaving Manchester United to join Sevilla in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

With the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, the future of the Brazilian left back has been plunged into doubt, with it looking likely that he will move on.

He has been at the club since 2020 but hasn’t been able to stamp his name on a Man United shirt after an impressive run of games from Luke Shaw.

Despite Shaw’s form dipping towards the back end of last season, Telles couldn’t impress and it now looks like he could be loaned to a foreign outfit this season.

The Peoples Person recently reported that talks are ongoing with French and Spanish clubs regarding a potential transfer.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, one of the clubs interested in the left-back is La Liga outfit, Sevilla.

Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/Yo5yULon8t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

The Italian journalist said in a tweet “Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks.”

“Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles.”

“Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon.”

The last line of Romano’s tweet suggests that Sevilla are looking at a loan deal rather than a transfer, as they did with Anthony Martial last season.

The 29-year-old has effectively been downgraded to being a third choice left-back with United’s new recruits.

He hasn’t enjoyed the best of pre-seasons often being deployed as a centre-back and then featuring in the fringe players’ game vs. Rayo Vallecano

United could sell a number of players this month as they look to trim the squad after signing Lisandro Martinez in recent weeks.

Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe could be the next players to depart as the club looks to clean up their defenders as the new season approaches.

