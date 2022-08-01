Sevilla chasing Eric Bailly and Alex Telles following Jules Koundé sale



Spanish side Sevilla look set to land two Manchester United defenders after the sale of Jules Koundé to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana snatched the French international from Chelsea’s grasp at the last minute in a deal worth a reported €50 million.

Koundé is the fourth defender the Andalusians have released in this window, having sold Diego Carlos and Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa and Alejandro Pozo and Juan Berrocal to Almeria and Eibar, respectively.

And it would appear that with approximately €60 million burning in their pockets, Sevilla are trying to lure Eric Bailly and Alex Telles to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

We reported earlier that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that the Champions League side are targeting Telles for a loan deal which would see United pay a portion of his wages.

This would be a similar deal that saw Anthony Martial join the Spanish side last season.

But now, according to The Sun, the Sevillistas are also trying to beat José Mourinho’s Roma to the signature of Bailly, 28.

“Roma boss Mourinho – who signed the Ivory Coast centre back at United in 2016 – is also interested in bringing the player to Serie A,” The Sun reports.

“AC Milan are keeping tabs on the situation as well, but it appears Bailly – whose current contract runs until 2024 – prefers Sevilla.

“SunSport understands the Manchester United defender is in talks with the LaLiga side over a move away from Old Trafford this summer.”

In Bailly’s case, the move is likely to be permanent rather than a loan, with a fee under £10 million expected to be sufficient.

What might be attractive to both players about the potential switch would be the opportunity to play in the Champions League, something which neither United nor Roma can offer this season.