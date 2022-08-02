Ajax media duo lambasts Erik ten Hag for showing no respect



Manchester United confirmed Erik ten Hag as their new manager early in the summer, with the club looking to kick start yet another new era. They hoped that the 52-year-old would finally be able bring back success to England’s biggest football club.

Ten Hag, during his stint at Old Trafford, has attempted to recruit both players and members of his back-room staff who he trusts and those who share his ideas and philosophy of football. The Dutchman has mainly approached familiar faces.

The former Ajax boss arrived at his new club with his assistant manager at Ajax, Mitchell van der Gaag. Recently, reports indicated that the United boss also poached Kevin Keij from the Dutch club to become the Red Devils’ new first-team performance analyst.

Keij worked with Ten Hag for three-and-a-half years at Ajax, starting out initially as a video analyst for the Under-23s before being promoted to the first team set-up. He is now poised to become the latest addition to the manager’s staff at the Theatre of Dreams.

The club and manager’s strategy has heavily focused on Ajax players. Lisandro Martinez became the latest addition to United’s defensive line. The likes of Jurrien Timber, Antony, and Brian Brobbey have also been widely linked with a reunion with their former manager in England.

It seems that Ten Hag’s overtures to his former club employees has not gone down well with everyone there.

Ajax media duo Kokkie and Kale have come out through news outlet AT5, and have brutally lambasted the 52-year-old for lacking respect for Ajax.

“One thing: leave Ten Hag in England. I’m so terribly done with that man.”

“First he takes the assistant coach. Fine. Then he drives Timber crazy, drives Martínez crazy, and then he wants the video analyst again.”

“Then he drives Antony crazy again.”

The Ajax media duo went on to add in their bitter rant in reference to Antony, “Ajax has indicated 45 times that Antony is not for sale and he just keeps coming.”

“I’m starting to find him really boring.”

“He knows that Ajax is busy with Brobbey and then you go and call Brobbey. Is that respect for your old club?”

