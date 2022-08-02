Ajax winger Antony may have to force a move to Manchester United



Manchester United have been widely linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, with new manager Erik ten Hag keen on a reunion at Old Trafford with his former star man.

The Brazilian forward, according to numerous reports, is also said to be keen on a switch to the Premier League, regarding the opportunity as simply too good to pass on at this stage of his career.

However, so far Ajax have priced the talented 22-year-old out of a move, holding firm on their reported €100 million valuation, which United bosses have been unwilling to meet.

Antony and his entourage, who are seemingly pushing for a move away from Amsterdam, also instructed the Dutch champions to not block a move to United and to negotiate in good faith.

Football Transfer’s Jacque Talbot has revealed that the Ajax winger will have to officially hand in a transfer request in order to force a move to the Red Devils.

As per Talbot, the player has reaffirmed his desire to become a United player and work with his former manager in England.

Antony will have to hand in an official transfer request to force his move to Manchester United over the line. United have not given up on signing him yet. #MUFC [@jac_talbot] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 1, 2022

With the deal currently stalling, and with both clubs still far apart in their valuation, it may require the player to intervene by officially requesting for a transfer should he wish to get his dream move.

“The winger has asked to leave already and is keen to see a move to Old Trafford come to fruition.”

“But it will take an official request to finally force Ajax’s hand and secure the switch to the Red Devils that he desires,” the report added.

The Brazilian may need to take this drastic measure considering Talbot’s revelation that sections of the Dutch outfit’s board are unhappy that so many of their players have been sold this summer.

In a bid to avoid a further exodus, the Eredivisie champions have put such a high price on Antony’s head to fend off United’s interest.

While United looked set to walk away from the deal due to his valuation, a transfer request may give them the much-needed advantage they need to get Ten Hag his target.

Antony would become United’s fourth signing of the current window and just the second player from Ajax to come in after Lisandro Martinez joined on a €55m deal.

