Alejandro Garnacho set to stay at Man United this season



A new report claims that the decision has almost been made to keep Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United this season.

Garnacho set Old Trafford alight on Sunday making his first start for the Red Devils in a pre-season warm up against Rayo Vallecano.

United are notably short of attacking options whether or not wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

The club’s attempts to land Ajax’s Antony are looking futile as the Dutch side hold out for a figure of around €100 million.

At 18, Garnacho may be too young to provide an instant answer but talents such as Cristiano, Leo Messi and Wayne Rooney all broke through at a similar age.

So while a loan deal was being considered, it would seem as if manager Erik ten Hag is willing to give the wonderkid a chance at Old Trafford.

“Man United to keep teenage sensation,” FootballTransfers.com claim.

“Manchester United are set to hold a meeting to decide the future of Alejandro Garnacho and we are told that the most likely scenario is that he remains with the side for the upcoming season and not sent out on loan.

“Man Utd have been talking with Garnacho over a new deal, but he will be at the club until 2025 regardless. Despite reports suggesting that his deal ends next year, the winger’s contract is actually up in 2025.”

If Garnacho does stay, the prospect of him challenging the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho is an exciting one.

Last year’s academy breakout star, Anthony Elanga, has had a quiet pre-season and so far is not finding the kind of form that won him a starting spot over Rashford toward the end of last term.

It may also be the case that the Ronaldo situation is now forcing United to look at strikers rather than wingers as a priority.

This would almost certainly mean the end of the Antony pursuit, creating a fantastic opportunity for Garnacho to force his way into the manager’s thinking straight away.