Alex Telles set for Sevilla loan stint

Following the signing of Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United currently have four senior left-backs at the club. And Erik ten Hag wants to reduce this unbalanced squad which is lacking in certain areas while overflowing with personnel in others.

Luke Shaw and Malacia have been used alternatively while Alex Telles only played one game in his favoured position. He was used in a number of areas including at the heart of the defence as well as in midfield.

Brandon Williams, who returned from a loan spell with relegated Norwich City, is also on the books at Old Trafford. United are looking to offload the academy graduate who wants regular game time.

Sevilla are closing on Alex Telles deal with Manchester United. The player has accepted the destination and the agreement is set to be completed. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFC It’s matter of final details discussed between clubs. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/zqG0phebj3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Telles, who joined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 season for €15 million, was brought in as competition for Shaw. The ploy worked in his debut season as the England international flourished amid the extra competition and Telles also served as an able deputy when he was entrusted with the job.

The Brazilian got quite a few chances last season but could not come close to usurping the English left-back. And with a hungry Malacia in United’s ranks, Ten Hag has decided that the Brazil international is better served playing somewhere else.

Initially it was reported that French and Spanish clubs were keeping a tab on the former Porto defender but now Sevilla have emerged as the most viable destination for the 29-year-old.

Sevilla nearing loan deal

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had mentioned that Sevilla were the club pushing hardest to sign Telles and Porto had no interest in reacquiring the Juventude academy product.

In his latest update, the player himself is open to the move and only the finer details are left to be agreed upon.

Segundo informações exclusivas da nossa repórter @tatimantovani, Alex Telles está praticamente fechado com o Sevilla, faltam apenas exames médicos e detalhes do contrato de empréstimo com o Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/mgV4CUUCSx — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) August 2, 2022

TNT Sports Brasil reporter Tati Mantovani has also confirmed the news stating that Sevilla are very close to agreeing a loan deal for the left-back. Personal terms with the player has already been agreed and United will need to pay a certain portion of his wages for the deal to go through.

A medical will then be arranged and the deal follows a similar pattern that the Andalusian outfit had signed with Anthony Martial. Details regarding a buy option have not yet emerged.

Telles has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils in his two seasons, notching a single goal and eight assists. He is hoping to make the cut for Brazil’s World Cup squad.

The 20-time English champions need to offload a number of defenders as the transfer window winds down. The likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly are set for permanent exits in the coming days.

Despite trying his best, Telles has not really managed to cut it in the Premier League. La Liga will be better suited to his style and Ten Hag can carry on remolding the United squad in his image in the days to come.