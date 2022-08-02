Dean Henderson: Manchester United did not follow up on promises – interview



Manchester United’s on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has criticized his parent club in an interview with Talksport.

In an apparent dig at United, Henderson criticized the club for what he views as false promises made to him ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

In the interview, the goalkeeper claimed he had an agreement with the club to return as the number one over Spain international David de Gea.

“The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro [2020] squad, was that you’re coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper,” he said.

“I got covid — unfortunately no one followed through with anything they told me.”

The 25-year-old spoke about how he had received numerous loan offers but turned them down on account of United’s promises to him.

“I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason [being promised Manchester United’s no.1 spot], and they wouldn’t let me go.”

Henderson went on in his brutal remarks saying, “It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming.”

The goalkeeper who played second fiddle to De Gea last season, who had a splendid season, also shed light on his relationship with new manager Erik ten Hag and whether the manager approved his loan move to Forest.

On whether he spoke with Ten Hag before going out on loan, “No. I didn’t really want the manager to come in and be able to see me in training because I knew he’d probably want to keep me.”

“I tried to do it [loan to Nottingham] all before [Ten Hag joined].I told the hierarchy I need to play football ”

“I don’t want to be here playing second fiddle. I was almost gone before the manager came in and I haven’t spoken to him since.”

